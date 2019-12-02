Enlarge Image ISRO

A major moon mystery has now been solved. NASA announced Monday that it located the crash site of the Vikram moon lander, part of India's ambitious Chandrayaan-2 mission.

In September, India attempted to become only the fourth country to soft-land on the moon, but the Indian Space Research Organization lost touch with Vikram as it neared the lunar surface. ISRO had held out hope that the lander might have touched down intact, but in late November acknowledged the crash.

Enlarge Image NASA/Goddard/Arizona State University

NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter had been on the hunt for the lander, but initially failed to spot it in the shadowy surface images captured during flybys.

The LRO team was finally able to locate the lander's debris field with the help of some sharp eyes. A fresh flyby on Nov. 11 gave a better look at the crash site.

An annotated NASA image shows the main impact site. The green dots indicate confirmed or likely spacecraft debris and blue dots show where the soil was disturbed by the impact.

Lighting conditions had made it difficult to spot the subtle changes on the moon's surface that showed where the lander broke apart on impact.

NASA released another processed image that makes the site easier to spot.

Enlarge Image NASA/Goddard/Arizona State University

The lander and the rover it had on board may have met a sad fate, but the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter is still in operation and is busy studying the moon in detail from above.

Vikram is one more reminder that moon landings are hard to pull off. "Despite the loss, getting that close to the surface was an amazing achievement," NASA said.