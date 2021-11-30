Enlarge Image NASA



Astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron were supposed to suit up and step out into space on Tuesday to replace an antenna on the International Space Station. NASA canceled the spacewalk after receiving a "debris notification" for the ISS on Monday evening.

"Due to the lack of opportunity to properly assess the risk it could pose to the astronauts, teams have decided to delay the spacewalk planned for Tuesday, Nov. 30 until more information is available," NASA said in a statement on Tuesday.

NASA didn't specifically cite the Russian missile test earlier this month that left satellite debris strewn about in orbit and in the path of the station, but that incident may be connected to the spacewalk delay. Astronauts had to shelter on the station as a precaution, and NASA administrator Bill Nelson called out the test as "irresponsible."

The spacewalk was supposed to last over six hours so the team could replace an S-band antenna subassembly that lost its ability to send signals to Earth via satellite. NASA said the antenna failure has had "limited impact on station operations."

When it's rescheduled, the spacewalk will be the fifth for Marshburn and the first for Barron. Said NASA, "The space station schedule and operations are able to easily accommodate the delay of the spacewalk."