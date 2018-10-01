NASA crammed 60 years of history into a 60-second video

Enlarge Image NASA

It's NASA's 60th anniversary, but you might not have time to delve into the space agency's long and storied history until later. For now, get caught up in just 60 seconds with a NASA video released Monday.

NASA

NASA's 60 Years in 60 Seconds covers many of the highlights from its decades in existence.

The images and video clips fly by fast and furiously, from astronaut John Glenn climbing into the Mercury Friendship 7 capsule in 1962 to a vivid view of Mars where NASA has sent several rovers over the years.

Of course, there's a footprint on the moon, but you'll also see some less famous moments, like an astronaut chilling inside the International Space Station and another suited up for a training session in a pool.

A heavy-metal guitar soundtrack crunches away underneath the footage, reminding us that NASA and its achievements rock pretty hard.

For more on NASA's 60th anniversary, check out how the agency is reinventing itself for the SpaceX era and how science fiction pulses through NASA's veins.