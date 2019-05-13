NASA commemorates 50th anniversary of the moon landing with audio series

NASA

July 20 marks the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11. To remember the occasion, NASA is seeking your help in creating an audio series that examines the cultural and scientific influence of the event, NASA said in a release. The audio series will also hint at the future of space exploration.

"You can help NASA tell the Apollo story by sharing your own perspective on lunar exploration, or by interviewing a loved one who lived during the Apollo era," NASA said. "NASA will select some submissions to feature in the audio series, on its website and/or social media."

Record your or a loved one's memories on your cellphone, but try to keep the recording short. NASA has tips for interviews on its website. When you're done, email the audio file to apollostories@mail.nasa.gov and then keep an eye on your inbox for further instructions.