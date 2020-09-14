NASA has a lot of priorities on its plate. There's the ongoing exploration of Mars. There's the ambitious plan to send astronauts back to the moon in 2024. Now we can add Venus to that list, and possibly even nudge it toward the top.

News of the surprising discovery of the chemical compound phosphine in the clouds of Venus has triggered speculation alien microorganisms could be living on the seemingly inhospitable planet. On Earth, phosphine is associated with certain microbes.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine called the findings "the most significant development yet in building the case for life off Earth" in a Tweet on Monday.

Life on Venus? The discovery of phosphine, a byproduct of anaerobic biology, is the most significant development yet in building the case for life off Earth. About 10 years ago NASA discovered microbial life at 120,000ft in Earth’s upper atmosphere. It’s time to prioritize Venus. https://t.co/hm8TOEQ9es — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) September 14, 2020

Bridenstine pointed to NASA research into microbial life in Earth's upper atmosphere and wrote, "It's time to prioritize Venus."

Venus isn't a completely unexplored planet. There have been NASA, ESA, JAXA and Soviet flybys and probes sent to the second planet from the sun.

"As with an increasing number of planetary bodies, Venus is proving to be an exciting place of discovery, though it had not been a significant part of the search for life because of its extreme temperatures, atmospheric composition and other factors," NASA said in a release Monday that also stated the space agency wasn't involved in this latest research.

Bridenstine's enthusiasm would still need to be translated into actual missions before we get too excited about NASA revisiting the enigmatic planet. The agency has already been considering a return to Venus in some form. NASA is exploring the possibility of a couple of Venus-focused missions as part of its Discovery Program.

The new study and the questions it raises may be reason enough to fast-track a mission to take a closer look at the Venus clouds. Is it alien life? Is there another explanation? We need more data to make the call.