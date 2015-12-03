Crave Ep. 227: NASA celebrates 20 years of staring at the sun

This week on Crave, we break down the appeal of an 8-second viral video showing a can of coke, rest our heads in a bizarre chin-rest arm and mark the 20th anniversary of NASA's Solar and Heliospheric Observatory launch.

Subscribe to Crave:

iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD)

RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ) | RSS (SD)

And make sure to check out the latest CraveCast podcast.

Now Playing: Watch this: NASA celebrates 20 years of staring at the sun, Ep. 227

Crave stories:

Bizarre chin-rest arm holds your face in place while you work

Why this 8-second video of a soda can has over 628,000 views

Lamp that melds old tractors with superheroes slams Kickstarter goal

Our solar system's planets look like flying saucers in new NASA video

Awkward 'Star Wars Holiday Special' awakens in fan's mashup trailer

Social networking:

Stephen on Twitter

Stephen on Google+

Follow Crave on Twitter