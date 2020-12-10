Enlarge Image Boeing

SpaceX and its Crew Dragon spacecraft have been a bright spot in NASA's Commercial Crew Program, which has now returned astronaut launches to US soil. Boeing, the other Commercial Crew provider, still has some work to do before it carries a NASA crew to the International Space Station.

On Wednesday, NASA announced a new target date of March 29, 2021, to launch the second uncrewed test flight of Boeing's Starliner. The mission is called Orbital Flight Test-2, or OFT-2.

Developing spacecraft is challenging, and hurdles and delays are a normal part of the process.

The first major CST-100 Starliner flight test in late 2019 didn't go as planned. The spacecraft failed to reach the ISS, but it did return to Earth safely. An investigation turned up software defects and a communications link problem. Boeing vowed to conduct a second orbital flight test to prove the spacecraft's safety before it carries humans on board.

Boeing has been working to address the problems from the first flight test. "The company is more than 90% complete in closing out all the recommended actions developed by a joint NASA and Boeing Independent Review Team, even those that were not mandatory, ahead of Starliner's second uncrewed flight test," said NASA in a statement on Wednesday.

If OFT-2 is successful, then NASA and Boeing will look to launch an actual crew to the ISS in the summer of 2021. That would put both SpaceX and Boeing in business as providers of ISS flights. That's the ultimate goal of a NASA program that has already ended the US reliance on Russian spacecraft to ferry astronauts to the space station.