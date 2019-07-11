NASA astronaut's surreal ISS view would make van Gogh proud

Enlarge Image NASA

Vincent van Gogh was onto something when he envisioned the landscape and the heavens pulled into taffy swirls of light. NASA astronaut Christina Koch shared her own artful view of a starry night with a composite image captured from the International Space Station.

"City lights, stars, lightning storms, even satellite flares. A composite of individual photos stacked on top of each other to show all the amazing things we see at night out our window," Koch tweeted on Wednesday.

City lights, stars, lightning storms, even satellite flares--A composite of individual photos stacked on top of each other to show all the amazing things we see at night out our window. pic.twitter.com/goDma6dkkP — Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) July 10, 2019

Koch has a lot of time to contemplate the wonders of orbiting Earth. She's on an extended stay on the ISS that will eventually earn her the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman. She's scheduled to return to the planet in February 2020 after 328 days in space.

We've seen some heart-stopping views from the ISS, including glowing auroras and dancing moonsets, but Koch's composite is a dynamic way to witness what the astronauts see. It captures time, light and movement in a single image. Van Gogh would have liked it.