NASA astronaut Nick Hague returns home after more than 3,000 orbits around the Earth

NASA/Bill Ingalls

Astronaut Nick Hague is back on Earth after a 203-day mission in space, NASA said Thursday.

Hague completed his second trip to space and landed in Kazakhstan along with Soyuz commander Alexey Ovchinin from Russia and United Arab Emirates astronaut Hazzaa Ali Almansoori. He made 3,248 orbits about the Earth in that time.

During time aboard the International Space Station, Hague did three spacewalks adding up to 19 hours and 56 minutes. In September, he also fielded some questions from Ad Astra actor Brad Pitt during a NASA chat.

On Twitter, Hague said Wednesday: "Part of what has made this experience so special was being here with my friends, classmates and our international partners."

What an extraordinary journey! Part of what has made this experience so special was being here with my friends, classmates and our international partners. Thank you to all involved in the success of my mission on @Space_Station. I’m coming home🌎 pic.twitter.com/IGlvd4d2vA — Nick Hague (@AstroHague) October 3, 2019

According to a statement from NASA, Hague will be off to Houston after completing medical examinations.