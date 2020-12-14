NASA astronaut Jessica Meir talks historic spacewalks, spacesuit struggles

NASA

In 2019, NASA astronaut Jessica Meir made her first trip to the International Space Station, where she also took part in the first all-female spacewalk. In fact, she did three of them with fellow astronaut Christina Koch during her seven-month stay.

Meir returned to Earth in April amid a global pandemic and is now preparing for a new, recently announced assignment as part of NASA's Artemis team, which aims to send the first woman to the surface of the moon.

Meir spoke with me about joining the team of 18 astronauts that will help take humanity back to the moon.

She talks about how curiosity, a spirit of exploration and her background as a scientist motivate her and have shaped her career, which has taken her from a small town in Maine to diving under Antarctic sea ice and next maybe to the moon.

Meir also shares the surprising thing that made up the biggest challenge behind completing her historic spacewalks and how weird it was to come home from orbit to a planet in lockdown.