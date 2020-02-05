NASA astronaut Christina Koch is coming home after 328 days in space

NASA

After orbiting the Earth 5,248 times and traveling 139 million miles, NASA astronaut Christina Koch is on her way back home. She's set to arrive back on Earth Feb. 6, after almost a full year of working at the International Space Station (ISS). During her 328 days on the ISS, Koch spent 42 hours outside in space, including six spacewalks.

Koch set the record for longest spaceflight by a woman after completing her 289th day on the ISS in December. She also took part in the first and second ever all-female spacewalks in October 2019 and January 2020.

I’m going to miss this bunch. Thank you, space family. #Expedition61 pic.twitter.com/pteShj231d — Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) February 5, 2020

"I'm going to miss this bunch," Koch tweeted Wednesday. "Thank you, space family."

NASA says Koch worked on over 210 investigations during her space mission, "helping advance NASA's goals to return humans to the Moon under the Artemis program and prepare for human exploration of Mars."

The astronaut helped research how humans adjust to isolation, radiation, weightlessness, spine degradation and stress in space. Koch also worked on the Microgravity Crystals investigation to crystallize a membrane protein for cancer survival.