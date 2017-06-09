NASA photo archive comes to life in Apollo mission film

There's a ton of available archival footage of the United States' first moon landing. A quick search on YouTube reveals an endless list of videos (and a bunch claiming the whole thing was a hoax).

But a new video surpasses the original footage by using the image information from thousands of successive photos from NASA's Apollo archives to stitch an animated movie together. The result is a breathtaking look at the approach, landing and return to earth from the Apollo missions.

The video is called "Lunar," and was created over the course of two years by graphic designer Christian Stangl. The background music adds to the drama and was composed by Christian's brother, Wolfgang Stangl.