NASA and SpaceX sign agreement to share information in order not to crash into each other

SpaceX / YouTube / Érika García / CNET

Elon Musk's SpaceX has more than a thousand small satellites orbiting Earth as part of its Starlink network. To make sure there are no collisions in space, NASA has announced it will work with the company under a new agreement signed Thursday.

NASA and SpaceX signed the agreement to share information in order to improve safety in space, the administration said. The joint agreement will make sure that the two give each other notice of upcoming launches and trajectories so that any spacecraft, satellites and other assets avoid colliding with one another.

"Society depends on space-based capabilities for global communications, navigation, weather forecasting and much more," said acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk. "With commercial companies launching more and more satellites, it's critical we increase communications, exchange data and establish best practices to ensure we all maintain a safe space environment."

NASA and SpaceX routinely work together on launches including the Crew Dragon flight from last May. This was the first launch of astronauts on US soil since 2011.