NASA aims to put first woman on the moon by 2024 in Artemis mission

The space agency says $1.6 billion will do nicely to help accelerate its moon landing plans.

Full moon

NASA's making new travel plans to return to the moon.

NASA's mission to put people back on the moon now has a name: Artemis. That's not a random choice: In Greek mythology, the goddess Artemis is the twin sister of Apollo, after whom the original moon landing missions were named.

The space agency's updated budget request asks for $1.6 billion to help get that mission to the moon off the ground, The New York Times reported Monday. NASA confirmed the news on Twitter.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted that the Artemis mission would be the first time a woman walks on the moon, something Vice President Mike Pence had alluded to in March. That same month, NASA scrapped plans for the first all-female spacewalk because of a spacesuit sizing issue.

President Donald Trump also tweeted about the proposed increase.

The news comes just over a month before the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing in 1969. Last August, Pence spoke at NASA's Johnson Space Center and laid out plans for humans to develop a permanent moon base and travel to Mars.

NASA didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

