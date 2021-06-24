Nancy Pelosi reportedly confirms Tim Cook called her about antitrust legislation

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday confirmed a New York Times report that Apple CEO Tim Cook called her to express concerns about upcoming antitrust legislation, according to Politico's Leah Nylen.
"Says she told him 'If you have a substantive concern, put it forth as Congress works its will. Congress will work its will,' Nylen wrote.
Cook told Pelosi and other members of Congress that the bills were rushed, and that they'd hurt innovation and ultimately consumers by disrupting iPhone services, according to the Times.
Neither Apple nor Pelosi's office immediately responded to requests for comment.