Bluey McBlue Face? Name Crayola's replacement for Dandelion

Enlarge Image Crayola

The Dandelion crayon is probably still mad about it, but Crayola introduced its replacement on Friday, and wants to invite fans to help give it a name. (Bluey McBlue Face, anyone?)

The crayon company used National Crayon Day (March 31) to announce it was retiring the yellow crayon called Dandelion and that a blue crayon would eventually replace it in the classic 24-color box. On Friday, that blue was revealed, and it has a special history. It's based on a special blue pigment discovered in 2009 by scientists at Oregon State University -- the first new blue pigment found in 200 years.

The pigment has the un-melodious name of "YInMn" (pronounced yin-min), which comes from a mashup of the names of its elements: yttrium, indium and manganese oxides. Color that a mouthful, so Crayola is holding a contest to give it a (way) better name.

You can submit ideas until June 2, and the top five names will be put up for a vote on July 1, with a name announcement in September.

And don't feel too bad for Dandelion. Crayola is hawking his death tour for all it's worth, even selling a two-pound Dandelion crayon and an entire 64-count box of his regular-sized crayon.