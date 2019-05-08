Naim takes on Bowers and Wilkins with updated Mu-so speaker, Apple AirPlay 2 and HDMI

Peter Crane

While the Sonos One is great for people who want a kitchen speaker, there are plenty of higher-end options for people looking to replace a stereo or AV system. Naim's Mu-so was a beautifully designed and loud(!) all-in-one speaker, and it's been completely redesigned to be even better.

Though it may look like the old model, Naim says 95 per cent of the second-gen Mu-so has been re-engineered. For example, the cabinet volume has been increased by 13 per cent for deeper bass. The Mu-so features "450 watts of music power," an upgraded processor and all-new drivers designed by speaker manufacturer Focal.

The long, low-profile cabinet comes in burnished grey aluminum casing with a new speaker grille available in Black, Terracotta, Olive or Peacock. The iconic control ring now offers more controls including 15 touch-sensitive buttons.

The company has expanded the multiroom options available since the release of the first Mu-so. These now include Spotify Connect, AirPlay 2, Chromecast, UPnP and Roon. You can also use Naim's music app to control the speaker.

When CNET looked at the original Mu-so it was as a sound bar replacement. Naim has taken this idea and run with it by adding an HDMI ARC port.

Other connection options include:

Upgraded Wi-Fi

Ethernet

USB

Bluetooth

Optical Digital

3.5mm analog

The reinvigorated Mu-so follows last month's launch of Bowers and Wilkins' own high-end Formation wireless system and the recent Devialet Phantom Reactor. Though these products can't compete for the smarts of voice-operated systems such as the Klipsch The Three or Google Nest Hub Max, though neither are they designed to. However, users who own a $30 Google Home Mini can voice control the Mu-so if they wish thanks to the Chromecast integration.

As a high-end product the Naim Mu-so is priced accordingly at £1,299 and $1,599 and it will be available from May 9 2019. It joins the company's other multiroom products including the Naim Uniti Atom and the Mu-so Qb.

