Naim takes on Bowers and Wilkins with updated Mu-so speaker, Apple AirPlay 2 and HDMI

While the Sonos One is great for people who want a kitchen speaker, there are plenty of higher-end options for people looking to replace a stereo or AV system. Naim's Mu-so was a beautifully designed and loud(!) all-in-one speaker, and it's been completely redesigned to be even better.
Though it may look like the old model, Naim says 95 per cent of the second-gen Mu-so has been re-engineered. For example, the cabinet volume has been increased by 13 per cent for deeper bass. The Mu-so features "450 watts of music power," an upgraded processor and all-new drivers designed by speaker manufacturer Focal.
The long, low-profile cabinet comes in burnished grey aluminum casing with a new speaker grille available in Black, Terracotta, Olive or Peacock. The iconic control ring now offers more controls including 15 touch-sensitive buttons.
The company has expanded the multiroom options available since the release of the first Mu-so. These now include Spotify Connect, AirPlay 2, Chromecast, UPnP and Roon. You can also use Naim's music app to control the speaker.
When CNET looked at the original Mu-so it was as a sound bar replacement. Naim has taken this idea and run with it by adding an HDMI ARC port.
Other connection options include:
- Upgraded Wi-Fi
- Ethernet
- USB
- Bluetooth
- Optical Digital
- 3.5mm analog
The reinvigorated Mu-so follows last month's launch of Bowers and Wilkins' own high-end Formation wireless system and the recent Devialet Phantom Reactor. Though these products can't compete for the smarts of voice-operated systems such as the Klipsch The Three or Google Nest Hub Max, though neither are they designed to. However, users who own a $30 Google Home Mini can voice control the Mu-so if they wish thanks to the Chromecast integration.
As a high-end product the Naim Mu-so is priced accordingly at £1,299 and $1,599 and it will be available from May 9 2019. It joins the company's other multiroom products including the Naim Uniti Atom and the Mu-so Qb.
Pixel 3A, the cheap phone Google's needed: No water resistance and no wireless charging, but Google packs the Pixel 3A with the features that matter.
Google Nest Hub Max: A higher-end smart display for Google Assistant joins the Nest family, adds a camera.
Google Chromecast
Apple
-
reading•Naim takes on Bowers and Wilkins with updated Mu-so speaker, Apple AirPlay 2 and HDMI
-
May 8•A true wireless sports headphone with big sound and long battery life
-
May 8•The worst in-car tech and convenience features
-
May 7•Smart smartwatch deals for Mother's Day: Discounts on Apple Watch, Fitbit and more
-
•See All
Discuss: Naim takes on Bowers and Wilkins with updated Mu-so speaker, Apple AirPlay 2 and HDMI
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.