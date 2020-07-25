We've seen some crazy-low pricing on true wireless earbuds the last few months and here's another dirt-cheap true wireless deal worth considering: Tribit's recently released FlyBuds 3, which currently list for $39, are $34 after you clip the $5-off coupon on their Amazon product page. But if you're an Amazon Prime member, there's a special Prime price right now: $33. Clip the $5 coupon and the price drops to $28 for Amazon Prime members.
Note that earlier in July they were $19.79 with a special CNET code, but that deal expired on July 15. But at $28 for Prime or $33 for non-Prime customers, they're still a good deal.
I've used the FlyBuds 3, and while they don't sound stellar (there's a bit of treble push, aka presence boost), they do sound decent and feature an ample amount of bass so long as you get a tight seal, which I had no problem doing. They're pretty discreet -- about the same size as Samsung's Galaxy Buds Plus -- and like the Buds Plus are equipped with little wings that help you get a secure fit.
Read more: Best cheap true-wireless earbuds of 2020
They're also waterproof (IPX7 rating) and deliver 5 hours of battery life on a single charge. That actually isn't great compared with some competing models, but the case is equipped with a 2,600-mAh battery that can charge the earbuds 20 times, according to Tribit. Additionally, the case can also charge your phone -- it has USB-C in for recharging and a USB-A out port for charging other devices. That bigger battery makes the case a little bulky and somewhat heavy, but the earbuds themselves are lightweight. They have touch controls and work OK for making voice calls.
You shouldn't expect the world for $34, but the FlyBuds 3 are certainly a good value at this price. They're something you can throw in the gym bag (when gyms open again) and not worry about losing.
Originally published earlier this month. Updated with new pricing.
Discuss: Nab these decent true-wireless earbuds for a mere $28
