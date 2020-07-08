Nab these decent true wireless earbuds for a mere $20

David Carnoy/CNET

We've seen some crazy low pricing on true-wireless earbuds the last few months and here's another dirt-cheap true wireless deal worth considering: Tribit's recently released , which list for $36, are $19.79 on Amazon till July 15 after you clip the 20% coupon on the product page and apply the code 45OFFTBBS3 at checkout. Note that I had a little trouble getting the first 20% coupon to work -- I had to delete the product from my cart, add it again and then recheck the box for the 20% off coupon -- but eventually I got to $19.79.

I've used the Flybuds 3 and while they don't sound stellar (there's a bit of treble push, which is sometimes referred to as presence boost), they do sound decent and feature an ample amount of bass so long as you get a tight seal (I had no problem). They're pretty discreet -- about the same size as Samsung's Galaxy Buds Plus -- and are equipped with little wings like the Buds Plus that help you get a secure fit.

They're also waterproof (IPX7 rating) and deliver 5 hours of battery life on a single charge, which isn't great compared to some competing models. However, the case is equipped with a 2600mAh battery that can charge the buds 20 times, according to Tribit. Additionally, the case can also charge your phone (it has USB-C in for recharging and a USB-A out port for charging other devices). That bigger battery makes the case a little bulky and somewhat heavy, but the buds themselves are lightweight. They have touch controls and work OK for making voice calls.

You shouldn't expect the world for $20, but the Flybuds 3 are certainly a good value at this price. They're something you can throw in the gym bag (when gyms open again) and not worry about losing.