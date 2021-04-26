Nab these Belkin kids' Bluetooth headphones for just $10

David Carnoy/CNET

By now you may have already bought your kid or kids some headphones for remote learning. But if you're still in the market for an inexpensive pair of kids' headphones, the Belkin Soundform wireless headphones are on sale for only $10 with an instant discount code (15HEADPHONES) that's automatically added to your cart at Amazon at checkout (you simply add the headphones to your cart and check out). The headphones normally cost $25, so that's $15 off or a 60% discount. The deal is good through May 8 or while supplies last.

Read more: Best wireless headphones for 2021

Available in four color options -- the blue you see here as well white, pink and black -- they're in many ways your typical pair of budget on-ear headphones for kids. But they're decent-enough looking, reasonably comfortable (don't expect supersoft ear pads, however) and in my opinion they sound OK. I don't think I'd pay $25 for them, but at $10, the price is right.

While they charge via Micro-USB instead of USB-C, they have good battery life -- up to 30 hours -- and their volume is capped at 85db to protect your youngster's ears. A charging cable and headphone cord are included for wired listening.

Other Belkin Amazon deals:







Like with the headphones, the promo codes (5OFFBELKIN or 20BELKIN) are automatically applied at checkout, so you shouldn't have to manually input them. The latter deals also run through May 8 or while supplies last.