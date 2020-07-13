MythBusters host Grant Imahara has died, aged 49

Getty

Grant Imahara, known for his hosting role on MythBusters, has died, aged 49.

Imahara, who trained as an electrical engineer and roboticist, died suddenly following a brain aneurysm, according to The Hollywood Report Monday.

"We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family," a representative for Discovery said in a statement on Monday.

Imahara joined Discovery's MythBusters in its third season, often building robots and specializing in myths that involved computers and electronics. In 2014, Imahara left the show along with fellow Build Team members Kari Byron and Tory Belleci.

In 2016, the trio reunited for Netflix's White Rabbit Project, a show that investigated topics such as "jailbreaks, superpower technology, heists, and crazy World War II weapons," before it was canceled after one season.

"Somedays I wish I had a time machine," Byron tweeted Monday.