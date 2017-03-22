'Mystery Science Theater 3000' trailer blasts off to Netflix

0:39 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Mayday, mayday -- it's the first trailer for the new "Mystery Science Theater 3000"!

A space garbage hauler happens upon a fake distress signal in the trailer, and is promptly suckered into a revival of a fiendish experiment familiar to fans of "Mystery Science Theater 3000", the ramshackle sci-fi comedy TV show that began back in 1988.

For this new version, originated on Kickstarter and coming soon to Netflix, Felicia Day and Patton Oswald force our hapless hero Jonah Ray to watch terrible old movies. Luckily, our old robotic buddies Tom Servo and Crow T. Robot are back to help out with snarky commentary riffing on the B-movie of the week.

The wobbly sets and effects look like a note-perfect update of the original "MST3K" aesthetic. And the B-movies are back with a vengeance as the trailer reveals 1961 monster mashup "Reptilicus" is on the menu...

The new series of "MST3K" will be available on Netflix in the not-too-distant future -- well, Friday 14 April, to be exact. Movie in the hole!