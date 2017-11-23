Get ready to rejoin Jonah Ray with his robot companions Tom Servo (voiced by Baron Vaughn) and Crow (voiced by Hampton Yount) on the Satellite of Love. Back also to torment them are villains Kinga Forrester (Felicia Day) and Max aka TV's Son of TV's Frank (Patton Oswalt) in a second season of "Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return" on Netflix.

The news of MST3K's renewal was announced at the end of the show's annual Thanksgiving marathon on YouTube.

In a video posted on Thursday, MST3K creator Joel Hodgson, along with actors Day and Ray, thanked fans for supporting the show and revealed the exciting news about the series getting a second season on Netflix.

The first season of "Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return" was made possibly by a record-breaking Kickstarter campaign, which raised about $6.3 million back in November 2015.

This will be the second season for the revival, but the 12th season of the "Mystery Science Theater 3000" series overall since it first debuted in 1988.

