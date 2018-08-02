iOS 12 beta iPad icon suggests slimmer bezel, Face ID, no home button

9to5Mac

Digging around in Apple's iOS 12 beta turned up hints of dual-SIM support for future iPhones yesterday. Today, it's what the next generation of iPads might look like.

An iPad icon found in the mobile OS may suggest an upcoming iPad will look quite a bit different than the current models, according to reports by 9to5Mac. The icon is part of the battery usage UI and indicates the next-gen iPad will have a slimmer bezel around the display, no notch like the iPhone X and no Home button. This also points to a move to Face ID.

This new design lines up with current rumors around updates to the iPad Pro line expected to be announced this fall.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.