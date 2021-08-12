Mystery board game Eldritch Horror is 50% off today

Arkham Games

Board Game Night may have been put on hold for some over the last year and a half, but that does not mean you should stop collecting great games when they are on sale to enjoy later. Eldritch Horror is one of those board games every nerd should own because it's fun, the rules aren't super complicated and being eaten by giant monsters is just Saturday sometimes. Asking someone to pay full price for a game like this can be a bit much if it's just going to sit on a shelf for a while, but the price just dropped to $30 and that's something everyone can get behind.

In this game you and your team must detect ancient evils and use all of the tools you find throughout the game to stop them before they take over the world. It's a great cooperative mystery game because each play through is noticeably different, so even veteran players can be sidelined by something terrible happening at random. It's a great way to spend an evening no matter the skill level, and at this price it's genuinely hard to say no.