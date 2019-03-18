MySpace reportedly loses 50 million songs uploaded over 12 years

Lionel Bonaventure / AFP/Getty Images

MySpace may have lost your digital memories in a server migration.

"As a result of a server migration project, any photos, videos, and audio files you uploaded more than three years ago may no longer be available on or from Myspace," it said in a note at the top of the site.

"We apologize for the inconvenience. If you would like more information, please contact our Data Protection Officer at DPO@myspace.com."

Andy Baio, one of the people behind Kickstarter, tweeted that it could mean millions of songs uploaded between the site's Aug. 1, 2003 launch and 2015 are gone for good.

"Myspace accidentally lost all the music uploaded from its first 12 years in a server migration, losing over 50 million songs from 14 million artists," he wrote Sunday.

"I'm deeply skeptical this was an accident. Flagrant incompetence may be bad PR, but it still sounds better than 'we can't be bothered with the effort and cost of migrating and hosting 50 million old MP3s,' " Baio noted.

MySpace didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.

It might seem like a dim and distant memory now, but MySpace was the most popular site in the US in 2006. It was got a makeover back in 2013, when it was refurbished and rebranded as a cool place to share music and video.

First published at 5:07 a.m. PT.

Updated at 5:34 a.m. PT: Adds background detail.