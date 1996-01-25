MySoftware gobbles up MediaTech

MySoftware Company has acquired Cleveland-based Web publishing software maker MediaTech.

Mediatech is the publisher of the Live Markup and Live Markup Pro Windows-based publishing programs. Live Markup allows users to create Web sites without learning HTML.

MySoftware has also introduced Windows 95 versions of two of its products: MyAdvanced LabelDesigner and MyBusiness Cards.

The Palo Alto, California, company specializes in sales and marketing software for small and home-based businesses. MySoftware products are available in retail outlets including CompUSA, Egghead, and Office Depot.