MySoftware gobbles up MediaTech

MySoftware Company acquired MediaTech, publisher of Live Markup and Live Markup Pro Web publishing software.

    MySoftware Company has acquired Cleveland-based Web publishing software maker MediaTech.

    Mediatech is the publisher of the Live Markup and Live Markup Pro Windows-based publishing programs. Live Markup allows users to create Web sites without learning HTML.

    MySoftware has also introduced Windows 95 versions of two of its products: MyAdvanced LabelDesigner and MyBusiness Cards.

    The Palo Alto, California, company specializes in sales and marketing software for small and home-based businesses. MySoftware products are available in retail outlets including CompUSA, Egghead, and Office Depot.

