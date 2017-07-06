MyRepublic to roll out internet services across Asia Pacific

MyRepublic

Singapore-based MyRepublic wants more than just to be an ISP. It'll be launching a mobile service in its home market by the end of the year, with launches in Indonesia and Australia to follow right after.

Having lost the battle to secure Singapore's fourth telco license to Australia's TPG, the company is instead pivoting to becoming a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO).

MyRepublic's CEO Malcolm Rodrigues said at a briefing today in Singapore that the ISP will take only three months to launch in new markets once it irons out the kinks in its initial Singapore launch. The ISP plans to launch mobile services in Indonesia in the first quarter of 2018, with Australia coming after that.

But that's not all to the company plans. Rodrigues also announced an IPO set for the end of 2018 to raise funds for a regional expansion. MyRepublic plans to launch in seven new markets, including Malaysia, Thailand, Myannmar, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and the Philippines in the next five years.

It will launch with fibre services first, and it will consider laying out cables if the situation calls for it in countries that may not already have a national broadband network similar to the ones in Australia and Singapore.

In Asia, traditional carriers and ISPs dominate the market with little disruption. Most carriers focus on owning spectrum and cell towers, making entry into markets an expensive endeavour. MyRepublic's strategy, which sees it leasing and reselling bandwidth from current carriers, aims to undercut the major players with a focus on launching quickly without having to sink too much into assets.

While MyRepublic did not disclose any details about its upcoming mobile plans, Rodrigues told CNET that it will be distinctive compared with current offerings. More details on its mobile services will be announced next month.

