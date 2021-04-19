MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's social media platform has rough launch

Getty Images

Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow and an ardent fan of former President Donald Trump, spent months developing a new social media platform after he was banned from Twitter due to his constant tweets regarding bogus claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. He planned for his new site to launch Monday, and it didn't have a smooth rollout.

Frank is Lindell's social media platform, which was intended to go live Monday morning, but so far has consisted of him live streaming more misinformation about voter fraud. Earlier in the day, the site went down multiple times, which Lindell claimed was a "massive attack." He also contended with multiple prank callers, including one who pretended to be Trump.

The website is currently running a livestream featuring Michael Flynn and Steve Bannon discussing "election fraud". pic.twitter.com/X7AEnYENup — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) April 19, 2021

Lindell did release a bit of news Monday morning with the launch of Frank. He said he filed a $1.6 billion lawsuit against Dominion Voting Systems for "suppression of speech and attacks on the company." This comes two months after the company sued him for the same amount for voter fraud claims.

Frank, according to Lindell, was to consist of features similar to YouTube and Twitter. There was an initial VIP launch on Thursday, but that was delayed. Lindell says he has conservative pundits planning content for Frank and offered bonuses to banned YouTube creators who develop content for his platform.

MyPillow didn't immediately provide comment.