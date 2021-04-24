My Pillow CEO, Sia, Giuliani, the year 2020 are all winners at Razzie Awards

Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

The year 2020 was 12 months' worth of worsts, so in a way it's the perfect year for the Golden Raspberry Awards, which honor the worst movies annually, and come out the day before the Academy Awards. And some of the year's major newsmakers -- who don't all happen to be actors -- ended up winning, including My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and even the year 2020 itself.

"Everyone would like to think 2020 was fake," Bill A. Jones, voice of the Razzies, said in this year's awards announcement. "That was one long, incredibly bad movie. ... But dammit, it actually did happen."

The Razzies video jabbed at many of the year's extreme elements, highlighting the QAnon conspiracy as "the science fiction" and the relationship between former president Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin as "the romance." A "special governors' Razzie was given to 2020 as "the worst calendar year ever."

Trump's former personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, won two Razzies. Giuliani "and his pants zipper" won the best screen combo award, for a scene in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm in which he seems to be reaching inside his pants. Other nominees in that category included "Harrison Ford and that totally fake-looking CGI 'dog'" from The Call of the Wild, and "Adam Sandler and his grating simpleton voice" for Hubie Halloween.

Giuliani also won the worst supporting actor award, also for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. The announcement said he won "for playing himself, and apparently, with himself."

Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow and a prominent Trump supporter and conspiracy theorist, won for Absolute Proof, a documentary that falsely claims the 2020 election was stolen, and that film also won for worst picture.

"Oh boy, here come the demands for a recount," cracked Jones.

Music, which starred Kate Hudson as a former drug dealer who must care for her autistic half-sister, raked in the Razzies. Singer-songwriter Sia won for worst director, Maddie Ziegler for worst supporting actress and Kate Hudson as worst actress.

Dolittle, starring Robert Downey Jr., won for worst remake, ripoff or sequel. The worst screenplay award went to a Polish ripoff of Fifty Shades of Gray, called 365 Days.