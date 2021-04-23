My favorite party game, Quiplash, is free right now

Jackbox Games

We're just about there. According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people are at minimal risk in small gatherings -- and that means that finally, finally, it's OK to have some friends over for a game night. Here's some news that's nearly as good: I've got just the game for you to play, and it won't cost you a dime. (Save your money for the celebratory drinks.)

For a limited time, Steam is offering Jackbox Games . You'll need a Steam account, but that's the only requirement -- and it's free as well.

Quiplash is for three to eight players, though if you have a larger group, the spectators can play a role. If you've ever played Apples to Apples or Cards Against Humanity, you'll recognize the format here: The group is prompted with a question; each person writes an answer. Then everyone votes on their favorite answers. The more votes you get, the more points you earn.

This can get really funny (and often wildly inappropriate, which makes it funnier still). I've played Quiplash with four different groups of friends and family, and each time there was nonstop uproarious laughter.

Because the game is PC-based, you have a couple options:

Everyone can gather around your computer.

You can plug your laptop into your TV using an HDMI cable.

Hit up eBay for a , which establishes a wireless connection between computer and TV. I'm seeing used ones selling as low as $10, not including shipping.

Although the game is viewed on a PC or TV screen, it's actually played on each person's phone (via browser -- no need to install anything). That's how you enter your own answers and vote on others.

If all eight player slots are filled, a virtually unlimited number of others can join in just for voting rights -- and their votes count as additional points.

To recap: Great game, tons of fun, free. Enjoy!

Get the Chefman 7-in-1 countertop oven for $90 (save $60)

Chefman

I recently gave my daughter, who lives in a college apartment, an air-fryer oven very much like the one above. I didn't hear anything for a while, so I kind of forgot about it. But then she came home to visit yesterday and immediately pulled me aside: "That oven is the best thing that ever happened to me."

Why? Because it does everything and works so much better than the regular (i.e. single-function) air fryer she had previously. Needless to say, when this deal crossed my radar today, I felt obligated to share it: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the . That's $60 off the regular price and a tie for the all-time low. It's , in case you're looking for a local-pickup or non-Amazon option.

The Toast-Air (aargh, one demerit for that) offers seven cooking modes: air fry, roast, broil and so on. True to its name, it promises decent toast as well -- up to six slices at a time.

I'll echo the kid's sentiments: We've been using something similar for the better part of a year, and it's pretty fantastic. Healthier French fries, sure, but also reheating pizza, roasting small batches of veggies and trying any number of TikTok air-fryer trends. But it's not great at toast, which makes me kind of envious of this model.

