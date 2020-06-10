MyCharge

Power banks are a dime a dozen, but the vast majority are just battery bricks that require an AC adapter to recharge and the various cords you need to charge your stuff. That's why I've long been a fan of MyCharge's power banks, which have not only built-in cords, but also built-in wall prongs. To recharge it, you just plug it in!

Usually you have to pay a premium for that convenience, but not today: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the when you clip the on-page 30%-off coupon. It originally sold for $100 and has been hanging in at $80 for a long while. This is the lowest price on record.

The HubMax comes in various configurations, including slightly smaller ones with less charging capacity. This one includes both Micro-USB and Apple Lightning cables; there's one that has Lightning and USB-C, but it's still selling at $90.

I've used one of these for years. It's by far my favorite. I love not having to deal with a separate AC adapter and love not having two cords messing up my bag. I can charge my iPhone and headphones simultaneously, with a standard Type-A USB port on hand for anything else that might need juice.

Now, I'd be remiss if I didn't point out a similar product, one that's actually priced even less and does a bit more: The . It, too, has folding wall prongs for easy recharging. But it also provides Lightning, Micro-USB and USB-C cables, plus a Type-A port.

I haven't used that one, so I can't say whether it will prove as reliable as my MyCharge has been over time. I will say (again) that I love chargers like these, and I'm glad to see them with reasonable price tags at last.

Your thoughts?

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.