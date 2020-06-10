CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Apple may reveal new chips for Mac Twitch streamers see copyright takedown request influx Microsoft Teams backgrounds Bezos blasts racist email about BLM banner Xbox Series X Help Black Lives Matter protesters remotely
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

My favorite mobile charger of all time is on sale for the lowest price yet

The MyCharge HubMax has built-in cords and plugs directly into a wall outlet.

mycharge-hubmax

This is my favorite power bank ever, for obvious reasons.

 MyCharge

Power banks are a dime a dozen, but the vast majority are just battery bricks that require an AC adapter to recharge and the various cords you need to charge your stuff. That's why I've long been a fan of MyCharge's power banks, which have not only built-in cords, but also built-in wall prongs. To recharge it, you just plug it in!

Usually you have to pay a premium for that convenience, but not today: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the MyCharge HubMax 10,500-mAh power bank is $47.59 when you clip the on-page 30%-off coupon. It originally sold for $100 and has been hanging in at $80 for a long while. This is the lowest price on record.

See it at Amazon

The HubMax comes in various configurations, including slightly smaller ones with less charging capacity. This one includes both Micro-USB and Apple Lightning cables; there's one that has Lightning and USB-C, but it's still selling at $90.

I've used one of these for years. It's by far my favorite. I love not having to deal with a separate AC adapter and love not having two cords messing up my bag. I can charge my iPhone and headphones simultaneously, with a standard Type-A USB port on hand for anything else that might need juice.

Now, I'd be remiss if I didn't point out a similar product, one that's actually priced even less and does a bit more: The 10,000-mAh Q Portable Charger for $40.99. It, too, has folding wall prongs for easy recharging. But it also provides Lightning, Micro-USB and USB-C cables, plus a Type-A port.

See it at Amazon

I haven't used that one, so I can't say whether it will prove as reliable as my MyCharge has been over time. I will say (again) that I love chargers like these, and I'm glad to see them with reasonable price tags at last. 

Your thoughts?

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best BuyWalmartAmazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.