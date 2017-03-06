MWC 2017: Our final thoughts (The 3:59, Ep. 189)

CNET

Nostalgia ruled at last week's Mobile World Congress trade show.

While planet's biggest phone show traditionally showcases the latest from the mobile industry, it was an update to a 17-year-old phone that got people excited. A reboot of the old candy-bar Nokia 3310 hogged most of the headlines, even overshadowing new Nokia smartphones.

The lack of Samsung's Galaxy S flagship phone meant there was a bit more unpredictability at MWC, especially with companies like HMD Global, the startup producing Nokia phones, and TCL, a Chinese company bringing back the BlackBerry brand, vying for attention.

If any actual smartphone took the conciliation prize, it would be LG's G6. The company admirably jammed a display that's bigger than the iPhone 7 Plus' screen into a body that is much smaller. It's likely to kick off a trend of smaller bezels, or the frame around the display.

In non-MWC news, IBM is pushing forward with using quantum computing to help industries run faster. The next generation of computing is expected to give processing power a huge boost.