Elon Musk says first Boring Company tunnel in LA near completion

Boring Company

Elon Musk said Thursday that the first tunnel under Los Angeles dug by his Boring Company is almost complete.

Musk, the brains behind SpaceX and Tesla, created the company to drill holes beneath Los Angeles to provide another means of transportation and alleviate the city's infamous traffic congestion. Godot, the company's first boring machine, began digging nearly a year ago in the parking lot of SpaceX's headquarters in Hawthorne, near Los Angeles International Airport.

Musk announced the tunnel's progress in an Instagram post that included a video of the route's progress (see below) and promised a treat for the curious.

"Pending final regulatory approvals, we will be offering free rides to the public in a few months," he wrote.

The billionaire entrepreneur has famously complained about the traffic he faces on his commute from his Bel-Air home to his office in Hawthorne, leading to his tweeted promise to dig tunnels under Los Angeles.

Traffic is driving me nuts. Am going to build a tunnel boring machine and just start digging... — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2016

