Music download and streaming 2018 directory

Listen to over a million songs, thousands of playlists, and ad-free personalized stations with Prime Music. Add your own music to the library and play it from anywhere. Play music across your devices or download to play offline.

Apple brings you more music than ever with access to over 30 million songs. To give you personal recommendations from people who know and love music. To deepen the connection between artists and fans. To reimagine radio with a 24-7, global station. This is Apple Music. And it's just the beginning.

With Pandora you can explore this vast trove of music to your heart's content. Just drop the name of one of your favorite songs, artists or genres into Pandora and let the Music Genome Project go. It will quickly scan its entire world of analyzed music, almost a century of popular recordings -- new and old, well-known and completely obscure -- to find songs with interesting musical similarities to your choice.

With Spotify, it's easy to find the right music for every moment -- on your phone, your computer, your tablet and more. There are millions of tracks on Spotify. So whether you're working out, partying or relaxing, the right music is always at your fingertips. Choose what you want to listen to, or let Spotify surprise you.

Anghami is an app that provides a seamless experience to listen to unlimited music on-the-go on your mobile. With millions of songs to search, stream, download and share, Anghami makes listening to music enjoyable again.

Free, curated radio for what you're doing, how you feel, or what you want to hear.

iHeartRadio lets you access the world of music and radio in one simple app. Download today to listen to top radio stations, music, news, podcasts, sports, talk and comedy shows.

Get the most out of YouTube Music with a membership to YouTube Red. You'll be able to play songs while using other apps or with your screen off, get ad-free videos and listen to music offline or without video.