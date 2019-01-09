Museums post their best duck pictures in greatest Twitter battle ever

Getty Images

It's not a typo. Museums around the world have been sending each other duck pics on Twitter.

It all started Jan. 4 when the Museum of English Rural Life called out the British Museum asking for its "best duck."

hey @britishmuseum give us your best duck — The Museum of English Rural Life (@TheMERL) January 4, 2019

What followed was a stream of ducks: photos, paintings, sculptures, even a few of the rubber variety from the Met, the Louvre, the J. Paul Getty Museum and so many more.

We're not @britishmusem but here across the pond we have a bird that is quite duck-like! 🦆 https://t.co/eYGKog10bp pic.twitter.com/nZyKVLKrKY — J. Paul Getty Museum (@GettyMuseum) January 4, 2019

You want ducks? We've got ducks. But they're all, er...resting. pic.twitter.com/O9p21KuULY — Spadina Museum (@SpadinaMuseum) January 4, 2019

Hey !

Wait for uuuuus !!!

🦆 Plate "Bracquemond-Rousseau" (between 1866 and 1875) pic.twitter.com/OJOhbfNnkX — Musée d'Orsay (@MuseeOrsay) January 5, 2019

And there was plenty of smack talk.

Bet it's not as fast as our duck, Mallard. *mic drop* pic.twitter.com/nujNBOPqDu — National Railway Museum (@railwaymuseum) January 7, 2019

The MERL did not immediately respond to a request for comment as to what inspired its duck call.

Although the duck pic action might be winding down, MERL has already tweeted that its next quack attack will be Jan. 5, 2020: #InternationalSolicitedDuckPicDay.