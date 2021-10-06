Muppets Haunted Mansion: How to watch this Disney Plus Halloween treat

Enlarge Image Disney

Every Disney nerd's dream is to spend more time in the Haunted Mansion, and this week that wish comes true with a spectacular Muppet twist. New Disney Plus film Muppets Haunted Mansion is exactly what it sounds like: a retelling of Disney's theme park ride (and spinoff movie) but with added antics courtesy of Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, the Swedish Chef and the gang.

Here's everything you need to know about where, when and how to watch this silly, spooky film.

How do you watch Muppets Haunted Mansion?

If you have a Disney Plus account, you're in luck. Muppets Haunted Mansion won't have a theatrical release but instead will be available for all Disney Plus subscribers to watch on a TV or phone. There's no Premier Access fee for this one, either; it's available to watch for no added cost as often as you'd like.

When is Muppets Haunted Mansion available?

Disney Plus subscribers will be able to start streaming Muppets Haunted Mansion at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET) on Friday, Oct. 8.

What is Muppets Haunted Mansion about?

The Muppets' first-ever Halloween special sees Gonzo challenged to spend a night in the Haunted Mansion (familiar to fans of Disney theme parks). Will the Muppets survive the creepy goings-on?

The Muppets Haunted Mansion trailer gives us a look at Kermit dressing his best with Miss Piggy, while Scooter pays tribute to Elvis. We also see Gonzo and Pepe the King Prawn braving the ride's infamous Corridor of Doors, plus various cameos from celebrity guest stars. Watch the Muppets Haunted Mansion trailer below:

Who is in Muppets Haunted Mansion?

Award-winning actor Ed Asner wrapped up a guest appearance in the film before his death in August.

Glee star Darren Criss also makes his way to the Muppets Haunted Mansion. Joining them are Alfonso Riberio and Chrissy Metz. Other names include Yvette Nicole Brown, Geoff Keighley, Jeannie Mai, Danny Trejo, Sasheer Zamata, Skai Jackson, Justina Machado and others.

Do I need to watch anything to prepare for Muppets Haunted Mansion?

Though you can watch the Disney film The Haunted Mansion, starring Eddie Murphy, on Disney Plus, perhaps the best way to learn about the story of the mansion is to watch the Haunted Mansion episode of Disney's Behind the Attraction, also on the same streaming service. And of course you can enjoy The Muppet Show on Disney Plus. The series, which originally ran from 1976 to 1981 and became a huge worldwide hit, evolved into the Muppets movie and TV franchise.

