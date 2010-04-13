Multitoe: Get ready to tap, zoom, three-toe swipe

Hasso Plattner Institute

Just when you were starting to get the hang of all those crazy multitouch gestures designed for your fingers, a group of researchers at Germany's Hasso Plattner Institute wants to put your other extremities to work. Multitoe (really) takes touch-based computing down a level.

Hasso Plattner Institute/Kay Herschelmann

The Multitoe floor identifies users based on their footprint, and a short hop brings up a context menu that lets you engage in various toe-tapping activities. For now, that mostly looks like outlining various geometric shapes with your tippy toes, but once this thing catches on and you're able to load up the Teach Me to Foxtrot app, it'll all make perfect sense.

As shown in the video, Multitoe even lets you type by hunting and tapping with a personalized hot spot on the bottom of your foot, not so unlike Microsoft's StepMail prototype e-mail program from a few years back. That's the last time you let anyone walk all over you in an e-mail.

This story originally appeared on Gizmodo.