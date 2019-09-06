Multiple states investigating Facebook over possible antitrust violations

Angela Lang/CNET

It's not just on Capitol Hill -- now nine attorney generals from eight states and Washington, DC are investigating Facebook over potential antitrust concerns. For months, lawmakers have argued that Facebook needed to get broken up -- and now states are taking action.

Along with tech giants like Google and Amazon, Facebook has taken a commanding presence on people online. It owns the largest social network in the world, along with Instagram and messaging service WhatsApp. The virtual reality company Oculus also falls under Facebook's umbrella, and critics argue that the social network has been simply buying up its competition.

On Friday, multiple state attorney generals announced that they were launching an investigation on Facebook's possible antitrust violations. Those states are New York, Florida, Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio and Tennessee. They are also joined by the attorney general for Washington, DC.

The investigation will focus on "Facebook's dominance in the industry and the potential anticompetitive conduct stemming from that dominance," according to a statement.

Facebook did not respond to a request for comment.

"Even the largest social media platform in the world must follow the law and respect consumers," New York attorney general Letitia James said in a statement. "We will use every investigative tool at our disposal to determine whether Facebook's actions may have endangered consumer data, reduced the quality of consumers' choices, or increased the price of advertising."

When Facebook had been asked in the past if it considered itself a monopoly, the company would point out that "the average American uses eight different apps," noting that there were plenty of choices for people if they didn't want to use Facebook. What the company did not mention is that out of the top eight apps for social media, four of them are owned by Facebook.

Facebook has also pointed at Chinese app Tik Tok as a competitor in social media, despite the fact that the app is an active advertising customer on its network.

Facebook doesn't just face an antitrust investigation from these states. In June, the House antitrust subcommittee announced it was launching an investigation on Facebook, Google and other tech companies. The Federal Trade Commission is also reportedly investigating Facebook over antitrust concerns.