Multi-deal Monday: Apple Watch, Fire tablets, crazy-cheap coffee and more

The deals are coming out of the woodwork today, cheeps, so I thought I'd just wrap them all in one tidy little box for you. In no particular order...

Fire-sale prices on Amazon Fire tablets

I know: That "Fire-sale" joke has been done to death. But I wanted to get your attention, because Amazon has once again slashed Fire tablet prices to the bone. The catch: The discounts are only for Amazon Prime subscribers.

If you're one of them, you can get the Fire HD 10 for $99.99, the Fire HD 8 for $49.99 and the Fire 7 for $34.99 -- though the HD 10 and Fire 7 are currently out of stock for 4-5 days, so don't expect immediate delivery. The Kids' Edition Fires are all on sale as well.

Those prices are on par with last Black Friday -- and it's likely they'll be repeated close to Mother's Day, Father's Day and Prime Day, so don't fret if you miss out.

Read more: Amazon Fire HD 8 review

Apple Watch Series 3: $199 again

When it goes on sale, which is a lot these days, I'd argue that the Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm) for $199 is an excellent choice for iPhone owners. Regular price: $279.

You can also get the 42mm model for $229 (just click the size selector on the product page). Alas, your only color option for either one is Space Gray with black sport band.

Ah, but there are a ton of third-party band alternatives, many of them super cheap.

Now playing: Watch this: Up close with Apple Watch Series 3

Bake fresh bread at home for $59

Earlier today I shared a pretty sweet air-fryer deal. While you're outfitting your kitchen, consider putting this in the mix: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Homever stainless-steel bread maker is just $59 when you click the on-page coupon and apply promo code FHL9TZ2C.

Homever

This appliance can make 15 different kinds of bread and dough in three different size loaves. It has a 15-hour delay timer and a 1-hour keep-warm option in case you're not around right when the baking is done.

If there's a better smell than fresh-baked bread, I haven't found it. (OK, fresh-baked cookies, maybe. But where's the machine for that?)

Block robocallers for $18

Raise your hand if robocalls are driving you insane. Yes, the FCC is working to combat the problem, but I'm not seeing a lot of progress.

Third-party solutions to the rescue! For a limited time, Cheapskate readers can get a one-year Call Control Premium subscription for $17.99 with promo code CNETCONTROL10. That's an extra 10 percent off the already discounted price.

Designed to block not only robocalls, but also scam calls and texts, Call Control has earned overwhelmingly positive ratings in both Android and iOS app stores.

After your first year, you'll be back to the regular annual subscription price of $29 -- which might still seem like a bargain if the app works as advertised. (I haven't tried it myself, but plan to soon.)

A premium selfie stick for $15

I don't understand all the hatred for selfie sticks. Admit it: There have been countless times you wished you had longer arms so you could fit everyone into a group photo.

You can buy a cheapie stick for $5 to $10, but I'm going to make the argument for spending just a bit more on something like this: the BlitzWolf BW-BS3 selfie stick for $15.39 with promo code KOEYHE53. Regular price: $21.99. (If a seller other than BlitzWolf appears, or the code doesn't work, that means it's sold out.)

I own one of these. I like it because it doubles as a tripod: The feet fold right out from the base. Plus, there's a removable, rechargeable Bluetooth remote for triggering the camera shutter.

It feels solid, too, not cheap and flimsy like a lot of the, well, cheap and flimsy sticks out there. And it folds up to become about as compact as these things can get. (The phone holder cleverly "hugs" the base of the stick.)

Trust me when I say you'll quickly start to find this thing indispensable for vacations, weddings and other group-photo occasions.

Burger King coffee deal: $5 per month for one coffee per day

Burger King

If your daily coffee routine consists of hitting the local fast-food joint, you may want to switch joints: Burger King's new BK Cafe Subscription buys you a small black coffee every day for just $5 per month.

Before you subscribe, check the list of participating locations and make sure your preferred BK is on it. Then grab the Burger King app (for Android or iOS) and use it to sign up for the program. It's a prepay deal, of course, so you pony up your $5 and you're good for the next month. Billing is automatic unless you cancel, which you can do at any time.

Needless to say, the math here is excellent: It's basically $5 for 30 cups of java. Even if you use it just a few times per week, it's way cheaper than BK's regular price for a small coffee ($1). I won't even bother comparing it to Starbucks.

If you don't like Burger King's coffee, this deal obviously isn't for you. But if you do, think you'll take advantage?

