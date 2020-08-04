Mulan on Disney Plus: 'Exciting, vibrant, emotional'

Disney

Disney's live-action remake of Mulan tells the story of a young Chinese woman, Hua Mulan (Yifei Liu), who disguises herself as a man and takes her father's place in the army. The new movie is a more realistic take than the previous 1998 animated film -- causing it to receive the first PG-13 rating given to a Disney live-action reboot.

After numerous delays, the new movie won't be released in theaters due to coronavirus concerns, but Disney announced on Tuesday that Mulan will be released on Disney Plus streaming service on Sept. 4, with an extra $30 price tag.

Critics got a first look at the film in March at the Hollywood premiere and posted their initial reactions on social media. The responses from journalists were resoundingly positive. Here are some of the comments from movie critics who were impressed with the action and story.

Slash Film's Peter Sciretta tweeted, "It's so majestic, the action is thrilling, it aims for a level of sophistication and beauty you don't expect."

"Mulan is exciting, vibrant, emotional, and different from the animated version," Fandango's Erk Davis tweeted. "It's definitely its own thing, which I dug -- a more mature Disney film, featuring stunning production design & fight choreography. Director Niki Caro & star Liu Yifei are the big stand-outs."

Mashable's Alison Foreman wrote, "Disney's Mulan remake leaves a lot behind, but offers much more in its absence. Plenty of 1998 throwbacks pepper a story full of incredible action, humor, and heart."

However, not every review was positive. Screen Rant's Mansoor Mithaiwala tweeted, "There's a great film yearning to break out in #Mulan, but it's surprisingly bogged down by adapting the animation. It has its moments, but the poor villains and inconsistent action quality results in a mediocre movie."

Satirical reviewer Ben Mekler has another take: "Mulan is shockingly great?? The music really works and there's an action sequence I'm sure audiences will be talking about for a long, long time. Wouldn't dare spoil it but let's just say that Mulan devours a million mile hoagie and if there was any CG used it was invisible. A+!"

Wow. Just wow. Disney's Mulan is not only visually stunning, it is absolutely magical. I laughed, I cried, and I loved every second of it. I cannot wait to take my girls to see it. Talk about girl power. WOW. #Mulan — Mama's Geeky - Tessa Smith (@MamasGeeky) March 10, 2020

#Mulan is the best of the Disney live-action remakes since Cinderella — I didn’t even miss the songs. Finds new notes in a story we already know while delivering gorgeous action, heart, and humor. Liu Yifei is 🌟💥🔥 — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) March 10, 2020

#Mulan is absolutely fantastic. Different enough with great action scenes, but with the heart of the original film. It doesn't even matter that it's not a musical. If you're a fan of the animated, there are subtle nods to many of the songs. Can’t wait to see this again. — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) March 10, 2020

Wow! @DisneysMulan was everything I hoped it would be and more! They were able to bring new elements to life while maintaining the classic nostalgia we all know & love. Wow. Just incredible! 😭 Thanks @DolbyCinema for inviting me. #Mulan pic.twitter.com/BwPVV1m1LP — Katie Wilson (@thekatiewilson) March 10, 2020

I’ve seen MULAN twice now and I must say it is grrrreat. Easily Disney’s best live action reboot. I think it’s also Disney’s first battle epic? It is beautiful & absorbing & rich & empowering. The cast is excellent and Niki Caro’s direction is just breathtaking. — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) March 10, 2020

#Mulan is about a warrior. And that warrior is a legend. Thank you, from all the female warriors that needed this kick-A movie. It’s different from the animated version, and I’ll be proud to show my daughters this film! — Tania Lamb (@LolaLambchops) March 10, 2020

The cast of Mulan is fantastic in the film. There are lots of little moments that nods to the animated that’ll make the fans happy. Very beautiful & epic cinematography. It had more fantastical elements than I expected. Overall, a great re-telling of the animated and very fun 🙌🏼 — Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) March 10, 2020

Originally published on March 9.