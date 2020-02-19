Mulan is the first Disney live-action remake to get a PG-13 rating

Walt Disney Studios

Disney's live-action remake of Mulan has received a PG-13 rating in the US due to "sequences of violence," as reported earlier Wednesday by CNET sister site GameSpot. It's the first Disney remake to get the rating, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Motion Picture Association of America provides PG-13 ratings for movies with content that "may be inappropriate for pre-teenagers."

Disney's remake of its 1998 animated classic Mulan follows a list of other Disney classics that have got the live-action treatment, including Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Lion King and Cinderella -- all of which were rated PG -- and is ahead of the Little Mermaid remake.

Mulan, which tells the story a young Chinese woman who takes her father's place in the army by disguising herself as a man, is being released in theaters March 27. It's set to be a more realistic take on its animated predecessor, seemingly without the soundtrack or her dragon sidekick Mushu.

Also coming this year from Disney are Pixar's Onward on March 6, New Mutants on April 3, Artemis Fowl on May 29, Pixar's Soul on June 19, Jungle Cruise on July 24 and Raya and the Last Dragon on Nov. 25.

Disney has four untitled live-action movies planned for 2021, five for 2022 and six for 2023.