Mulan boycott explained: Disney remake's connection to Xinjiang, Hong Kong protests

Enlarge Image Disney

Mulan, Disney's latest live-action remake of a beloved '90s cartoon classic, has divided critics. Some laud its spectacle and thematic resonance, while others criticized its middling characters and storyline. But it's also dividing social media, with many calling for you to boycott the new flick, which is available on Disney Plus for $30. In fact, enough of a stir was caused for Disney's chief financial officer to respond.

The boycott circles around two Chinese issues: The treatment of Uyghur Muslims in China's Xinjiang region -- where some of the film was shot -- and China's crackdown of human freedoms in Hong Kong.

As noted by novelist Jeanette Ng in a Monday tweet, the credits in Mulan show a "Special Thanks" to the "Publicity Department of CPC Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region Committee." That's the propaganda wing of the ruling Chinese Communist Party's Xianjang government, where it's been estimated that over a million Uyghur Muslims have been forced into re-education camps.

Claiming to be battling religious fundamentalism and separatism, the Chinese Communist Party has ordered Uyghur Muslims into these camps, which are reported to involve cheap labor under the guise of re-education and the forced learning of Mandarin, for offences including praying or growing a beard.

The credits also thank the Bureau of Public Security in Turpan, a municipality within Xinjiang, which last October was sanctioned by the US government under its Entities List for human rights violations. Some have tweeted -- to thousands of retweets -- that supporting Mulan is tantamount to being complicit in these human rights violations.

Disney's head of finance, Christine McCarthy, responded to the controversy, saying that the criticism is overblown and that only small portions of the film were shot in Xinjiang.

"The real facts are that Mulan was primarily shot -- almost in entirety -- in New Zealand," she said Thursday at a Bank of America virtual conference, reports Deadline. "In an effort to accurately depict some of the unique landscape and geography of the country of China for this period drama, we filmed scenery in 20 different locations in China. It's common knowledge that, in order to film in China, you have to be granted permission. That permission comes from the central government."

"So, in our credits, it recognized both China and locations in New Zealand. I would just leave it at that, but it has generated a lot of issues for us."

Mulan specifically thank the publicity department of CPC Xinjiang uyghur autonomous region committee in the credits.



You know, the place where the cultural genocide is happening.



They filmed extensively in Xinjiang, which the subtitles call “Northwest China”#BoycottMulan pic.twitter.com/mba3oMYDvV — Jeannette Ng 吳志麗 (@jeannette_ng) September 7, 2020

Disney explicitly thanks the Public Security Bureau of Turpan municipality for their help in making Mulan (they call Xinjiang "Northwest China" & pretend Uyghurs dont exist).

Turpan PSB runs at least 14 detention facilities that are designed to extrajudicially detain minorities. https://t.co/tvTJchNsBV — Nathan Ruser (@Nrg8000) September 7, 2020

i understand a lot of yall are prolly excited bout the live action mulan, but please please please boycott it. the actress who plays mulan says that she stands with the hong kong police. ill try and explain things to the best of my abilities but even i dont know much bout it — audrey ❦ | look at 📌 please (@dormir_etoiles) September 4, 2020

The lead actress to Mulan is pro police and anti Hong Kong protests. The irony. — Kill Your Masters (@jets_kenny) September 4, 2020

The other cause for concern are comments made by Mulan's leading actress, Yifei Liu, last August. "I support the Hong Kong police. You can all attack me now. What a shame for Hong Kong," she posted on Weibo.

Sparked two months earlier by an extradition bill that would give mainland China's courts power over sensitive Hong Kong legal cases, the protests in Hong Kong were hitting a new peak when Liu made the statement on Weibo. Those who opposed the movement often did so not by outright supporting China, but by aligning with the police force's calls for violent protests to stop.

"It's obviously a very complicated situation and I'm not an expert. I hope this all gets resolved soon," she said in a followup interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Hong Kong activist and politician Joshua Wong brought up Liu's comments on Friday, when the movie launched on Disney Plus, encouraging "everyone who believes in human rights to #BoycottMulan." The tweet has over 27,000 retweets.

Disney was reached for comment but did not immediately respond.