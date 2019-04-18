Mueller report will be delivered to Congress on CD, says report

After two years of waiting to see the Mueller report -- the culmination of an investigation looking into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election -- the 400-page report will be delivered to Congress via compact disc, CBS News reported Thursday.
CBS News also reported that the House Judiciary Committee had to double-check whether anyone still had a computer with a working CD-ROM drive. Apparently the answer is yes.
Those drives have become increasingly rare. Apple, for example, started doing away with disc drives in its MacBooks back in 2008.
The Department of Justice didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
