Mueller report on Trump, Russia expected to be released Thursday

Getty Images

A redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on foreign interference in the 2016 US presidential election will reportedly be released Thursday.

Mueller delivered his report to US Attorney General William Barr on March 22 following a nearly two-year investigation, including whether anyone tied to President Donald Trump's campaign cooperated with Russia to get him elected. Two days after receiving the 400-page report Barr sent a four-page summary to Congress, concluding that Mueller's findings didn't show the Trump campaign conspired with Russia.

The Justice Department plans to make the redacted report available to both Congress and the public on Thursday morning, DOJ spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said Monday, according to CBS News. (Disclosure: Both CBS News and CNET are owned by CBS.)

The Justice Department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story.