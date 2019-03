Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images

Special counsel Robert Mueller submitted his report on the Russia investigation to Attorney General William Barr on Friday.

The report, nearly two years in the making, is expected to include findings on whether Trump's campaign worked with the Russian government to help him win the presidential election in 2016. It isn't clear if the report will be made public.

Barr informed chairmen and ranking members of the Senate and House Judiciary Committees about the conclusion of Mueller's investigation.

"The special counsel has submitted to me today a 'confidential report explaining the prosecution or declination decisions' he has reached," Barr wrote. "I am reviewing the report and anticipate that I may be in a position to advise you of the special counsel's principal conclusions as soon as this weekend."

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted: "The next steps are up to Attorney General Barr, and we look forward to the process taking its course. The White House has not received or been briefed on the Special Counsel's report."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement that Americans have a right to know what's in it.

"Now that Special Counsel Mueller has submitted his report to the Attorney General, it is imperative for Mr. Barr to make the full report public and provide its underlying documentation and findings to Congress," Pelosi said.

Pelosi also tweeted the report should be made public using the hashtag #ReleaseTheReport.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, the upper chamber's majority leader, tweeted a link to a statement expressing hope Barr will provide as much information as he can "with as much openness and transparency as possible."

Bernie Sanders, an independent senator from Vermont, also called for the report to be released in a tweet, adding "No one, including the president, is above the law."

Throughout the investigation, Mueller's office announced multiple indictments, including charges against 12 Russian hackers tied to cyberattacks on the Democratic National Committee and 13 Russian nationals for spreading disinformation on social media.

