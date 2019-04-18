Mueller report memes get redacted for your amusement

The long-awaited report by special counsel Robert Mueller on Russian interference in the 2016 election was released on Thursday. But even before it became publicly available, Americans were anticipating what it would look like to see sections of the document redacted, or blacked out.

And the jokesters were right. A tweet from A.J. Chavar shows plenty of pages of the Mueller report were indeed blacked out, although the content wasn't redacted in the kind of humorous patterns Twitter users created.

Naturally, there was at least one Rickroll.

The redacted #MuellerReport is out! And this is what it reveals...



# pic.twitter.com/2C9djnIPZ3 — MackMajor (@MrMackMajor) April 18, 2019

Some memes got a bit meta, surmising what the social media atmosphere would be like once the report was read.

just █████ ██ ███████ ████. ███ ███ remember

██████ that ████████

today ███ is ████████

probably ████ going to ███ suck ██ on ███ ███ here — Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) April 18, 2019

The (redacted) report.



The response to the (redacted) report.



The response to the response to the (redacted) report.



The distraction from the (redacted) report.



Today is going to be quite a day.



Listen *carefully* to what is —and isn’t — said. Be wise word consumers. — Joanne Freeman (@jbf1755) April 18, 2019

Sometimes, redaction is everything, as with this tweet showing a completely blacked-out page.

Got my hands on an exclusive preview of Thursday's Mueller Report release pic.twitter.com/YYA1X92emo — Adir Hu Farted?🔥 (@Pale_0ntologist) April 15, 2019

Even actor Rainn Wilson jumped into the fray.

They just released the Mueller Report! pic.twitter.com/exy0yIcuB6 — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) April 16, 2019

Coded messages hidden in the pages were common.

Preview of Barr's lightly redacted Mueller Report: ⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️Clinton⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️did⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️it⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️ — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) April 18, 2019

More from Barr's lightly redacted Mueller Report: ⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️M⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️A⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️G⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️A⬛️⬛️ — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) April 18, 2019

Shakespeare had his turn, with a jab at the president's complexion.

Barr's redacted version of Sonnet 18.... pic.twitter.com/0YeFQ8KYJX — Michael Bazzett (@MikhailBazharov) April 18, 2019

But there was also other news. Former Minneapolis mayor Betsy Hodges noted, "I know the redacted Mueller Report is out today, but please don't let that overshadow the news that Jason Momoa shaved his beard."

I know the redacted Mueller Report is out today, but please don’t let that overshadow the news that Jason Momoa shaved his beard. — Betsy Hodges (@BetsyHodges) April 18, 2019

Originally published 10:06 a.m. PT.