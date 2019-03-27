Mueller Report hasn't been released, but preorder listings are already on Amazon

Brendan Hoffman / Getty Images

It's unclear if or when the Mueller Report, the culmination of a nearly two-year investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, will be released to the public, but you can apparently preorder it on Amazon.

There are two listings for the report so far, one to be published by Skyhorse Publishing and the other from The Washington Post. The former is already ranked on Amazon as a bestseller.

The Washington Post and Skyhorse Publishing didn't immediately return a request for comment. Neither did Amazon or the Department of Justice.

Both listings contain a disclaimer that the publication date listed, April 30, 2019, is a placeholder.

"We are planning to publish the report with my introduction as soon as it is available," said Alan Dershowitz, who is listed as the author for the introduction on the Skyhorse version, in an email. Dershowitz said he's started to outline his introduction based on the summary letter Attorney General William Barr submitted to Congress over the weekend.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer released a joint statement Sunday calling for the release of the full report to Congress.