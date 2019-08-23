CNET también está disponible en español.

Ms. Marvel TV series possibly in the works for Disney Plus

Marvel superhero Kamala Khan might be part of the Disney streaming universe if the rumors out of D23 are true.

comics03.jpg

Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teen, and the first Muslim superhero to headline her own Marvel comic book. Gifted with the Kree shapeshifting powers, Kamala tries to balance her complicated life of high school, crushes, struggling with her faith and her traditional parents.

 Marvel

Looks like Scarlet Witch won't be the only female Marvel superhero with her own series on Disney Plus

Disney will possibly make the official announcement at its biannual D23 convention in Anaheim, Calif. this weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter on Friday. 

Ms. Marvel aka Kamala Khan is Marvel's first Muslim superhero. She hails from Jersey City, New Jersey. She idolizes Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel) and wants to follow in her superhero footsteps. 

More superheroes

In 2014, Khan was given her own Ms. Marvel comic book series by Sana Amanat, G. Willow Wilson, and Adrian Alphona. She is the fourth character to take the name Ms. Marvel.

Ms. Marvel could be a great character for Disney Plus, giving the new streaming network some much-needed diversity

Rumor has it that British writer Bisha K. Ali attached as writer and showrunner. Ali is currently working on Hulu's remake of Four Weddings and a Funeral

Disney and Marvel didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

