Ms. Marvel TV series possibly in the works for Disney Plus

Looks like Scarlet Witch won't be the only female Marvel superhero with her own series on Disney Plus.

Disney will possibly make the official announcement at its biannual D23 convention in Anaheim, Calif. this weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter on Friday.

Ms. Marvel aka Kamala Khan is Marvel's first Muslim superhero. She hails from Jersey City, New Jersey. She idolizes Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel) and wants to follow in her superhero footsteps.

In 2014, Khan was given her own Ms. Marvel comic book series by Sana Amanat, G. Willow Wilson, and Adrian Alphona. She is the fourth character to take the name Ms. Marvel.

Ms. Marvel could be a great character for Disney Plus, giving the new streaming network some much-needed diversity.

Rumor has it that British writer Bisha K. Ali attached as writer and showrunner. Ali is currently working on Hulu's remake of Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Disney and Marvel didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.