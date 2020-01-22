Mr. Peanut gets roasted in death with nutty memes and jokes

Rest in pieces, Mr. Peanut. Salty, crunchy, delicious pieces. On Wednesday, Planters nuts revealed an ad that will run before Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2 in which the company's monocled mascot, Mr. Peanut, apparently sacrifices his life for actors Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh.

In an email, a Planters spokesperson said that an ad featuring Mr. Peanut's funeral will air during the game's third quarter. So yeah, they're going all in on this peanut death -- kind of like Bud Light during last year's Super Bowl, when the beer brand had the Mountain from Game of Thrones kill off the Bud Knight mascot.

The nuttiness of the impending mascot death made social-media users a little salty.

Some started thinking about the unnerving fact that an anthropomorphic peanut had spent years encouraging humans to eat others of his kind.

"Mr. Peanut is in Hell," tweeted comedian and writer Patrick Monahan. "He spent decades as the smiling face of a company that sold the boiled and roasted corpses of his people as a snack."

Mr. Peanut is in Hell. He spent decades as the smiling face of a company that sold the boiled and roasted corpses of his people as a snack — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) January 22, 2020

There Will Be Blood but Daniel Day Lewis as Mr. Peanut — Dom Frezza (@DomFrez) January 22, 2020

The last few years he was just a shell of his old self anyway. — Michaleen (@michaleen) January 22, 2020

Mr. Peanut's apparent death started some people musing on other food mascots that encourage humans to eat their own kind. "Who will now assume his mantle of Great Betrayer?" wrote one Twitter user. "All of his other peers were vanquished, most by his very hand."

Who will now assume his mantle of Great Betrayer? All of his other peers were vanquished, most by his very hand.



The Noid - institutionalized

Orvelle Redenbacher - dead

The 7-Up Spot - lost at sea

Poppin' Fresh - dead

Jolly Green Giant - exile

Hawaiian Punch - incarcerated — Chris Pepper (@outrider217) January 22, 2020

Chester Cheetah remains at large — Keegan Ⓐ (@PerogiXW) January 22, 2020

There's always this massive cognitive dissonance when the company mascot is also a member of the group they slaughter wholesale (yet sell retail). — Unshakable (@Yah_Mule) January 22, 2020

Chubby chicken is in hell pic.twitter.com/JSEq6RUK82 — super nintendo chalmers (@ChunkySmoove) January 22, 2020

Chubby Chicken as they’re taking him to Hell pic.twitter.com/w0po9flEsi — super nintendo chalmers (@ChunkySmoove) January 22, 2020

I'll see you your Mr. Peanut and raise you Yocco's The Hot Dog King. HE'S A HOT DOG EATING A HOT DOG! pic.twitter.com/q4dgIVi7z8 — Erica Meltzer (@meltzere) January 22, 2020

The Mr. Peanut official Twitter account changed its name to The estate of Mr. Peanut, noting that the salty dude was born in 1906, so lived to a ripe old 104.

We’re devastated to confirm that Mr. Peanut is gone. He died doing what he did best – having people’s backs when they needed him most. #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/TLNPLzH5UE — The Estate of Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) January 22, 2020

But some were quick to question the details of the "death." Said one Twitter user, "I would say he was driving a little fast for a 104-year-old anything."

#RIPeanut I would say he was driving a little fast for a 104 year old anything. I am sure that he will be roasted in the media as he was in an oven years ago. I am more concerned about the peanut mobile, will miss it 🙁☹️ — Paterson Photography (@paterson_photo) January 22, 2020

you guys should know that those 2 likely would have died anyways due to the fact mr peanut likely weighs less than 10 pounds and that branch probably couldnt handle around 300 - 400 pounds due to 2 people — Dedede (@ConnerMorphew) January 22, 2020

And others were planning the after-death details.

"We should honor his legacy by giving him a proper roast," wrote one Twitter user. "He would have wanted that."

We should honor his legacy by giving him a proper roast.

He would have wanted that. 🥜 — Trevor Vadeboncoeur (@WhovianTrev) January 22, 2020

Open or closed shell funeral? — dave, airbag man (@airbagged) January 22, 2020

Can’t wait for Mr Peanut’s do-nothing douchebag grandkids to learn that their grandpa left his entire estate to his good-hearted nurse #nutsout — Erin space force camo Ryan (@morninggloria) January 22, 2020

Things got truly weird when other brands got involved. Tootsie Roll's Mr. Owl mascot posted a rather menacing tweet, saying, "We thought about it, but we swear we didn't do it."

Hope you’re burning rubber on that great racetrack in the sky. #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/S242fdu2Ya — Toyota USA (@Toyota) January 22, 2020

Not everyone was mourning the once-perky peanut. And not everyone is convinced he's gone for good. "If this is a scam and they bring Mr Peanut back from the dead I'm never eating a peanut again," wrote one Twitter user.

If this is a scam and they bring Mr Peanut back from the dead I’m never eating a peanut again — pixelatedboat aka “mr tweets” (@pixelatedboat) January 22, 2020

I like the idea of ghost peanuts. All those peanuts lost in couch cushions will finally have their day. — 🄿🄰🅄🄻 🄱🄰🅁🄽🄴🅃🅃 (@manyfacesofPTB) January 22, 2020

let's commemorate mr peanut's death with one of the greatest tweets https://t.co/gaC3Y8qQM8 — jeffrey cranor (@happierman) January 22, 2020

And some are focused on the very-human, behind-the-scenes details of a company creating an ad campaign around the violent death of its supposedly beloved icon.

I’m DYING laughing thinking about the Mr. Peanut twitter team having this big red PR button on their desks for years and deciding that TODAY was the day they finally pushed it and killed off Mr. Peanut https://t.co/tTG8LsEFr1 — Dan 🌗 (@DanEmmans) January 22, 2020

I mean I would dump my ENTIRE savings to be at this meeting



*silence in a big conference room*

*guy in suit at the head of the table slowly looks up and reads the room*



“Gentlemen... things have been too quiet on the peanut front lately. We’re going with the nuclear option.” — Dan 🌗 (@DanEmmans) January 22, 2020

everybody in 2018: "I can't believe IHOP changed their name from pancakes to burgers. No company will ever have a promotion that's as dumb as them"



2020: *Mr Peanut dies* — Saberspark (@Saberspark) January 22, 2020

But will the company really kill off a century-plus-old mascot and keep him dead? Plus,, wouldn't a peanut falling into an exploding car just end up better-tasting? Looks like Planters' nutty idea is to get people to tune in to its funeral ad and find out.