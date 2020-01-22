Mr. Peanut gets roasted in death with nutty memes and jokes

Rest in pieces, Mr. Peanut. Salty, crunchy, delicious pieces. On Wednesday, Planters nuts revealed an ad that will run before Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2 in which the company's monocled mascot, Mr. Peanut, apparently sacrifices his life for actors Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh.
In an email, a Planters spokesperson said that an ad featuring Mr. Peanut's funeral will air during the game's third quarter. So yeah, they're going all in on this peanut death -- kind of like Bud Light during last year's Super Bowl, when the beer brand had the Mountain from Game of Thrones kill off the Bud Knight mascot.
The nuttiness of the impending mascot death made social-media users a little salty.
Some started thinking about the unnerving fact that an anthropomorphic peanut had spent years encouraging humans to eat others of his kind.
"Mr. Peanut is in Hell," tweeted comedian and writer Patrick Monahan. "He spent decades as the smiling face of a company that sold the boiled and roasted corpses of his people as a snack."
Mr. Peanut's apparent death started some people musing on other food mascots that encourage humans to eat their own kind. "Who will now assume his mantle of Great Betrayer?" wrote one Twitter user. "All of his other peers were vanquished, most by his very hand."
The Mr. Peanut official Twitter account changed its name to The estate of Mr. Peanut, noting that the salty dude was born in 1906, so lived to a ripe old 104.
But some were quick to question the details of the "death." Said one Twitter user, "I would say he was driving a little fast for a 104-year-old anything."
And others were planning the after-death details.
"We should honor his legacy by giving him a proper roast," wrote one Twitter user. "He would have wanted that."
Things got truly weird when other brands got involved. Tootsie Roll's Mr. Owl mascot posted a rather menacing tweet, saying, "We thought about it, but we swear we didn't do it."
Not everyone was mourning the once-perky peanut. And not everyone is convinced he's gone for good. "If this is a scam and they bring Mr Peanut back from the dead I'm never eating a peanut again," wrote one Twitter user.
And some are focused on the very-human, behind-the-scenes details of a company creating an ad campaign around the violent death of its supposedly beloved icon.
But will the company really kill off a century-plus-old mascot and keep him dead? Plus,, wouldn't a peanut falling into an exploding car just end up better-tasting? Looks like Planters' nutty idea is to get people to tune in to its funeral ad and find out.
Discuss: Mr. Peanut gets roasted in death with nutty memes and jokes
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.